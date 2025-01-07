Left Menu

Motorcycle Taxi Driver Arrested in Grisly Murder Case

Dhanraj, a motorcycle taxi driver in Delhi, was arrested for killing his wife, Deepa Chauhan, out of suspicion of infidelity. The decomposed body was found hidden in their home. Dhanraj also plotted to kill her friend but was apprehended. The investigation revealed alcohol issues and premeditated actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Delhi police arrested Dhanraj, a motorcycle taxi driver, for the murder of his wife, Deepa Chauhan. Driven by suspicions of infidelity, Dhanraj allegedly strangled her and hid her body in a bed box at their home.

Police discovered Deepa's decomposed remains last Friday in the Janakpuri area after her father filed a missing person complaint. Officials revealed that Dhanraj intended to kill her friend, whom he believed she was involved with, before his arrest halted his plan.

During interrogation, Dhanraj confessed to the crime and detailed that he had prepared to dismember the body for disposal. Driven by jealousy, he sought online methods and even approached friends for assistance, who declined to help. Investigations continue into this premeditated crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

