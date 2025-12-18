Tragic Shooting in Tanda: Man Gunned Down by Motorcycle Assailants
In Tanda, a 40-year-old man named Baljit Singh was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, Singh was declared dead on arrival. Police are currently investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers.
A 40-year-old man was tragically shot dead in the Tanda area, reportedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants. Police have identified the victim as Baljit Singh, acknowledged by his alias Billa, who operated a motorcycle repair shop in Kandhala Shekhan village.
The perpetrators approached Singh while he was in Tanda and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Despite immediate medical attention at a private hospital, Singh was pronounced dead upon arrival.
SP (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer has stated that the cause of the murder remains unclear. However, police are diligently scanning CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the assailants and furthering their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
