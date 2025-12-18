Maharashtra Cracks Down on Bike Taxi Violations

The Maharashtra Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced a crackdown on bike taxi aggregators not adhering to state rules. Despite temporary licenses, operators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido face scrutiny.

In response to a molestation case involving a bike taxi rider in Kalyan, authorities have filed 36 complaints. Minister Sarnaik expressed concerns over aggregators using petrol bikes instead of mandatory e-bikes, emphasizing that regulations must be respected.

A decision from the State Transport Authority, chaired by the Transport Secretary, is expected soon. The focus is on ensuring compliance and addressing recent safety incidents linked to bike taxis.

(With inputs from agencies.)