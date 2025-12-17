Gujarat High Court Exonerates Motorcycle Rider in Triple-Riding Accident Case

The Gujarat High Court has recently ruled that having three people on a two-wheeler does not, in itself, constitute negligence in the case of an accident. This decision came following the 2019 incident where a state transport bus collided with a motorcycle, killing two of its three riders.

Justice Hasmukh Suthar observed that there was no material evidence to prove contributory negligence by the deceased motorcycle rider. The kin of Mayur Dhuda approached the court to contest the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal's earlier decision, which had attributed 10% negligence to him for carrying two pillion riders.

The court concluded that no evidence supported the claim that the rider's actions contributed to the crash. The compensation to the deceased rider's family was subsequently increased from Rs 12,51,720 to Rs 14,93,900, holding the bus driver wholly responsible for the accident.

