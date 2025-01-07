Western Cape’s YearBeyond Programme Opens Doors for Unemployed Youth 

The Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport Department has issued a call to unemployed youth to apply for the YearBeyond Programme, a transformative initiative aimed at providing valuable work experience while fostering community development.

YearBeyond is a youth service partnership involving the government, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), donors, and non-governmental organisations. The programme is designed to empower unemployed individuals aged 18 to 25 by offering them meaningful work experience and pathways to further education or employment. Simultaneously, it promotes a culture of community service, allowing participants to give back to society.

The programme offers placements in various streams, some of which have additional qualification criteria, such as minimum matric marks in mathematics or languages.

Eligibility and Application Details

To qualify, applicants must:

Be aged 18 to 25.

Live within a 5-kilometre radius of a YearBeyond site.

Be registered on the SAYouth.Mobi platform.

Benefits of the Programme

MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, emphasized the importance of this initiative in providing young people with practical experience, helping them strengthen their CVs, and developing skills critical for the job market.

“Young people unsure of their next steps can use this opportunity to gain a year’s worth of practical experience and improve their employability,” said Mackenzie.

He highlighted the programme as a “hand up” for youth, equipping them with tools to transition into successful careers.

Supporting Youth Employment

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde underscored the programme’s role in addressing youth unemployment in the region, which remains over 10% lower than in other provinces.

“This initiative is not just about jobs—it’s about inspiring young people to discover their potential and pursue meaningful careers. I am always impressed by the energy and commitment of YearBeyond participants, and I urge all eligible youth to seize this opportunity,” Winde said.

How to Apply

For further details and to apply, visit the official website at www.yearbeyond.org.

The closing dates vary by stream, and applicants are advised to check the website for specific deadlines.

Empowering South Africa’s Future Workforce

YearBeyond stands as a beacon of hope for unemployed youth in the Western Cape, bridging the gap between education, employment, and community service. By participating, young individuals not only improve their future prospects but also contribute to uplifting their communities.