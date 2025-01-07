VP Dhankhar Calls for Equality, Dialogue, and National Unity at Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala Event

Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, delivered a thought-provoking address at the inauguration of the Sanidhya Queue Complex and Jnanadeepa at Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala. Emphasizing equality, harmony, and the collective spirit of nation-building, Shri Dhankhar condemned VIP culture, advocated for an egalitarian approach in religious institutions, and urged political and societal leaders to focus on national welfare.

Calling for the eradication of VIP culture, especially in religious institutions, Shri Dhankhar remarked, “VIP culture is an aberration. It contradicts the principle of equality. The very idea of VIP darshan militates against divinity. Religious institutions are symbolic of equality before the Almighty. Let us eliminate this practice and reinforce egalitarianism in our spiritual spaces.” He encouraged Dharmasthala to lead by example, fostering inclusivity and fairness.

Politics Without Bitterness

In his address, Shri Dhankhar emphasized the importance of unity in diversity, particularly in the political arena. He said, “Politics is not for bitterness. Diverse ideologies enrich democracy, but the object of politics should be to serve society and the nation, not just to seek power. Political divisiveness and hostility must be replaced with rational dialogue and cooperative efforts for the betterment of the nation.”

He also likened the current political climate to a challenge akin to climate change, stressing the need for immediate corrective measures.

Law and Order: A Call for Accountability

Shri Dhankhar strongly condemned public property destruction and lawlessness, stating, “Those who challenge law enforcement or engage in vandalism are enemies of the nation. Such rogue elements must face swift and exemplary justice. We cannot allow our progress to be derailed by such acts.”

He specifically pointed out the issue of stone-pelting on newly inaugurated trains and called for strict accountability to preserve national assets and maintain public order.

Dialogue and the Role of Parliament

Stressing the importance of dialogue in democracy, the Vice-President stated, “Dialogue and expression are the pillars of democracy. Representatives must voice the concerns of their constituents and provide solutions. If they resort to disruptions instead, the democratic process weakens, creating a void filled by street protests and chaos.”

He urged parliamentarians to rekindle the spirit of healthy debate that characterized the Constituent Assembly, ensuring vibrant and effective legislative institutions.

Villages as the Heartbeat of India

Calling villages the foundation of India’s progress, Shri Dhankhar said, “Our Bharat lives in villages. They define our democracy, culture, and economy. To transform India, we must prioritize rural development and education. Villages resonate with the heartbeat of the nation, and their growth is essential for holistic progress.”

The Panch Pran: Pillars of National Transformation

Shri Dhankhar elaborated on the five foundational pillars, or Panch Pran, for accelerating national transformation:

Social Harmony: Fostering unity amid diversity. Patriotic Values: Strengthening family-based enlightenment on national pride. Environmental Sustainability: Advocating eco-friendly practices and lifestyles. Vocal for Local: Promoting Swadeshi products to boost employment and conserve foreign exchange. Fundamental Duties: Encouraging citizens to prioritize their constitutional responsibilities.

CSR in Religious Institutions

The Vice-President called upon corporate entities to utilize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to support infrastructure development, education, and healthcare initiatives around religious institutions. He said, “Religious institutions are cultural nerve centers. Supporting them will enrich our youth with values and strengthen the nation’s cultural fabric.”

Celebrating Inclusivity at Dharmasthala

Appreciating Dharmasthala’s contributions to rural development, healthcare, and education, Shri Dhankhar described the newly inaugurated Sanidhya Queue Complex as a “manifestation of inclusivity, hospitality, and service.” He praised the leadership of Shri D. Veerendra Heggade, the President of Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, and the collective efforts of the institution’s team in transforming lives through their initiatives.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Shri Brijesh Chowta, Smt. Hemavathi V. Heggade, President of the Jnanavikasa Programme, and several other prominent leaders.

As India progresses toward its centenary of independence in 2047, Shri Dhankhar concluded with a vision of a united and developed nation, urging citizens and representatives to work collectively for the welfare and advancement of the country. “India is not just a nation; it is the spiritual and cultural center of the world. Together, we can achieve the dream of a fully developed nation by 2047,” he said.