Diplomatic Dialogues: UAE and Israel Engage on Gaza Crisis
The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, held discussions with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in the UAE. The talks focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:47 IST
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister, convened with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar for crucial discussions in the Gulf nation.
As reported by the UAE's state news agency, WAM, the diplomatic meeting centered on the pressing humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.
Both ministers explored regional and international measures to establish a sustainable ceasefire in the conflict-ridden area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
