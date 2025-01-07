U.S. Sanctions RSF Leader Amid Sudanese Genocide Allegations

The United States has officially declared that Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias are guilty of genocide. In response, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on the RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, citing the group's involvement in extensive violence and human rights abuses in Sudan.

The RSF has rejected these allegations and sanctions, defending their leader and comparing the U.S. actions to past injustices against African freedom fighters like Nelson Mandela. However, reports indicate a history of ethnically targeted violence, looting, and sexual violence attributed to the RSF.

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, stated that both the RSF and Sudan's army are responsible for the ongoing humanitarian crisis and civil unrest. The U.S. measures aim to hold these groups accountable, affecting their financial networks and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)