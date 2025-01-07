Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath Discuss Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, held a crucial review meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi to assess the implementation of three newly introduced criminal laws in the state. The meeting focused on the operationalization of updated provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Union Home Secretary, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), and Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Victim-Centric Approach in Criminal Justice

Shri Amit Shah emphasized that the new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, focus on a victim-centric approach rather than punishment alone, aiming to ensure swift and efficient justice delivery.

He urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to monitor the progress of these laws in February 2025 and prioritize their full implementation across the state by March 31, 2025, starting with the state’s seven Commissionerates. He noted that Uttar Pradesh, being a populous state, could set a benchmark for other states with the successful implementation of these reforms.

Technology-Driven Forensic Improvements

Amit Shah highlighted the need for enhanced technological integration in forensics.

Mobile Forensic Vans: At least one forensic mobile van per district to ensure immediate availability of forensic assistance.

Case Prioritization: Creation of three forensic response categories — serious, common, and very common — to allocate resources effectively and address high-priority cases swiftly.

Monitoring Zero FIR Transfers

Shri Shah stressed the importance of regular monitoring of Zero FIRs and their subsequent transfer to relevant jurisdictions. He directed that the Chief Minister should review this process biweekly, while the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) should conduct weekly reviews.

Action Plan for Full Implementation

Key points discussed to ensure effective implementation included:

Comprehensive Training: Officials and staff across police, prosecution, and judicial systems to be trained in the nuances of the new laws. Public Awareness Campaigns: Launch state-wide awareness initiatives to educate citizens on the new laws and their rights under these provisions. Infrastructure Upgrades: Modernize police stations, forensic labs, and courtrooms to meet the demands of the reformed laws. Real-Time Monitoring: Develop a dashboard for tracking the progress of law enforcement agencies in adopting and enforcing new legal provisions.

Broader Implications

The Home Minister underlined that Uttar Pradesh’s successful adoption of these reforms could serve as a model for other states, sending a strong message about India’s commitment to justice reform.

Shri Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed his government’s commitment to swiftly implementing the reforms and ensuring Uttar Pradesh sets a benchmark in victim-centric justice delivery.

This meeting marks a significant step towards modernizing India’s criminal justice system, with Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of this transformation.