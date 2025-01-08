Vice President Kamala Harris Embarks on Diplomatic Farewell Tour

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to embark on a diplomatic farewell tour from January 13 to January 17, encompassing visits to key global regions such as Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. According to a White House announcement on Tuesday, the tour will include stops in Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany.

While in Singapore, on January 15, Harris will meet local leaders and visit the Changi Naval Base. The following day she will head to Manama, Bahrain, for discussions with leaders and a visit to the Naval Support Activity, the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the U.S. 5th Fleet.

Completing her tour on January 16, Vice President Harris will visit Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany to meet with the U.S. Air Force 52nd Fighter Wing. Throughout the journey, she will address the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration and the critical role of U.S. forces in regional and global security.

