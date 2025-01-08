Left Menu

Lokayukta Raids Uncover Alleged Corruption in Government Ranks

Lokayukta officials conducted raids on several government officers, including a Joint Commissioner of the Transport Department, over allegations of holding assets beyond their known income. The raids spanned multiple locations, involving various departments, with further details expected to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:34 IST
On Wednesday, Lokayukta officers conducted extensive raids at several locations connected to eight government officials. Among those targeted was a Joint Commissioner from the Transport Department, suspected of owning assets disproportionate to their declared income.

The raids involved multiple departments and key figures, including Bengaluru's Joint Transport Commissioner Shobha, Health Officer Dr. S.N. Umesh, and Inspector Ravindra from the minor irrigation department in Basavakalyan.

The coordinated operation extended to homes and offices in Bengaluru and beyond. Further information is anticipated from the Lokayukta later today, shedding light on this sweeping corruption investigation.

