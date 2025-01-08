Haiti’s Spiraling Gang Violence Claims Over 5,600 Lives in 2024

“These figures alone cannot capture the absolute horrors being perpetrated in Haiti, but they show the unremitting violence to which people are being subjected,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Massacre in Cité Soleil

One of the deadliest incidents occurred in December 2024, when at least 207 people were killed in a massacre orchestrated by the leader of the Wharf Jérémie gang in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince. Victims, many of whom were elderly, were accused of using voodoo practices to cause the death of the gang leader’s son. To eliminate evidence, gang members mutilated and burned the victims’ bodies, throwing others into the sea.

Rising Lynchings and Police Abuses

The UN Human Rights Office documented 315 lynchings of suspected gang members or individuals allegedly associated with gangs in 2024. In some cases, these lynchings were reportedly facilitated by police officers. Additionally, 281 cases of alleged summary executions by specialized police units were recorded.

“It has long been clear that impunity for human rights violations and abuses, as well as corruption, remain prevalent in Haiti,” said Türk. “These are some of the main drivers of the multi-dimensional crisis the country faces, along with entrenched economic and social inequalities.”

Call for Immediate Reforms and International Support

The High Commissioner emphasized the need for urgent action to restore the rule of law in Haiti. He urged the Haitian authorities, with support from the international community, to address the root causes of violence, strengthen oversight mechanisms within the National Haitian Police, and hold perpetrators accountable for human rights violations.

The Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti was highlighted as a key element in stabilizing the country, but Türk stressed the importance of ensuring sufficient logistical and financial support for the mission to succeed.

The Arms Embargo and Sanctions

Türk reiterated the critical importance of fully implementing the UN Security Council’s sanctions regime and arms embargo to prevent the flow of firearms and ammunition into the country. “Weapons flowing into Haiti often end up in the hands of criminal gangs, with tragic results: thousands killed, hundreds of thousands displaced, and essential infrastructure like schools and hospitals disrupted or destroyed,” he said.

Halting Deportations Amid Crisis

The High Commissioner also criticized the ongoing deportation of Haitians, emphasizing that the acute insecurity in the country does not allow for safe, dignified, and sustainable returns. “I reiterate my call to all States not to forcibly return anyone to Haiti,” Türk stated.

A Path Forward

The UN continues to monitor the situation and advocate for a multi-pronged approach, combining immediate security measures with long-term efforts to rebuild institutions, combat corruption, and address the social and economic inequalities fueling the crisis.

The escalating violence and impunity in Haiti serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated international action to stabilize the country and safeguard the human rights of its people.