Left Menu

Lebanon's Controversial Extradition: The Case of Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi

Lebanon has agreed to extradite Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi, son of the late cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, to the UAE. Detained for critical comments against Gulf authorities, his extradition raises concerns over free expression. Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reject the extradition requests, fearing human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:59 IST
Lebanon's Controversial Extradition: The Case of Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi
Representative Image Image Credit:

Lebanon is poised to extradite Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi, the son of the deceased senior cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, to the United Arab Emirates. The country's caretaker cabinet approved the move, as announced by the Lebanese prime minister's office on Tuesday.

Abdul Rahman, an Egyptian-Turkish poet known for his outspoken criticism, was arrested in Lebanon on December 28 after his return from Syria. His detainment stems from a video criticizing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egyptian authorities, a move that prompted extradition requests from the UAE and Egypt. Amnesty International highlights this as a threat to freedom of expression and urges Lebanon to deny the requests.

Despite a lack of immediate response from the Egyptian and Emirati foreign ministries, Abdul Rahman’s lawyer plans to file an urgent appeal to prevent the extradition. The case is critical as it touches on issues of human rights, regional politics, and the legacy of Youssef al-Qaradawi, a figure who played a significant role in shaping modern Arab discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025