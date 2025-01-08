Lebanon's Controversial Extradition: The Case of Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi

Lebanon is poised to extradite Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi, the son of the deceased senior cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, to the United Arab Emirates. The country's caretaker cabinet approved the move, as announced by the Lebanese prime minister's office on Tuesday.

Abdul Rahman, an Egyptian-Turkish poet known for his outspoken criticism, was arrested in Lebanon on December 28 after his return from Syria. His detainment stems from a video criticizing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egyptian authorities, a move that prompted extradition requests from the UAE and Egypt. Amnesty International highlights this as a threat to freedom of expression and urges Lebanon to deny the requests.

Despite a lack of immediate response from the Egyptian and Emirati foreign ministries, Abdul Rahman’s lawyer plans to file an urgent appeal to prevent the extradition. The case is critical as it touches on issues of human rights, regional politics, and the legacy of Youssef al-Qaradawi, a figure who played a significant role in shaping modern Arab discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)