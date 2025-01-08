United States Declares RSF Guilty of Genocide in Sudan, Sanctions Hemedti and RSF-Affiliated Entities

The United States has officially declared that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias have committed genocide in Sudan, marking a tragic escalation in the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. Since April 15, 2023, the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF has devastated the nation, leaving over 30 million in need of aid, 638,000 suffering from famine, and tens of thousands dead.

Following months of investigation, U.S. officials have concluded that RSF forces and allied Arab militias systematically targeted civilians, including mass killings of men and boys, sexual violence against women and girls, and ethnic cleansing. Infants and children have not been spared, and civilians attempting to flee have been ambushed and killed. Those who remain face dire conditions, denied access to lifesaving supplies.

These atrocities build on previous findings of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by both SAF and RSF forces. However, the deliberate ethnic-based violence perpetrated by RSF militias has been classified as genocide.

Sanctions Against RSF Leader Hemedti and Entities

In response, the U.S. announced targeted sanctions against Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa, also known as Hemedti, the RSF leader, for orchestrating systematic atrocities. Measures include:

Sanctioning Hemedti under Section 7031(c) for gross human rights violations, particularly mass rape committed by RSF forces in Darfur. This action renders him and his immediate family ineligible for entry into the United States.

for gross human rights violations, particularly mass rape committed by RSF forces in Darfur. This action renders him and his immediate family ineligible for entry into the United States. Sanctions against seven RSF-owned companies in the United Arab Emirates and one individual involved in weapons procurement for the RSF.

Violations of Commitments

Hemedti has flagrantly disregarded international humanitarian law, including agreements like the 2023 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan and the 2024 Code of Conduct under the Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan initiative. These accords emphasized the unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid and the prevention of war crimes, yet RSF and allied militias under Hemedti’s command have persistently violated these principles.

U.S. Stance on the Conflict

The United States reiterated its neutrality in the ongoing conflict, condemning both SAF and RSF for perpetuating violence and suffering. "Both belligerents lack the legitimacy to govern a peaceful Sudan," the statement emphasized. The U.S. continues to explore additional actions to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for Sudanese civilians.

Support for Sudanese Civil Society

In December 2024, the U.S. pledged $30 million to support Sudanese civil society organizations working toward a peaceful, inclusive, and democratic Sudan. This financial assistance underscores America’s commitment to supporting Sudanese aspirations amid the ongoing crisis.

Humanitarian Crisis at a Glance

Famine: 638,000 Sudanese face the worst famine in recent history.

Displacement: Millions are displaced due to violence.

Millions are displaced due to violence. Casualties: Tens of thousands killed since April 2023.

Global Call to Action

The United States urged the international community to strengthen efforts to end the flow of weapons to Sudan, particularly those destined for criminal groups. The Security Council's sanctions regime and arms embargo remain critical tools in curbing further violence.

By holding perpetrators accountable and providing humanitarian support, the U.S. seeks to pave the way for a future where Sudan can rebuild and heal from the scars of war and genocide.