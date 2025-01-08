Guarding the Line: Modern Tech Combats Border Challenges

The Border Security Force (BSF) is using a blend of traditional methods and advanced technology to secure the border between India and Bangladesh. From electronic surveillance to sentry posts and foot patrols, these measures are vital for stopping smuggling and human trafficking.

Despite the challenges posed by incomplete fencing across significant sections of the South Bengal Frontier, the BSF has strategically deployed 'Pan, Tilt, and Zoom' cameras equipped with night vision and sensors to monitor activities. This sophisticated approach allows the BSF to maintain vigilance over the extensive border regions yet to be secured.

Additionally, non-lethal weapons like pump-action guns support BSF personnel in their monitoring duties. The use of top-end gadgets, including trip-layer flares and sensors, has strengthened their capability to detect and intercept intrusions, while plans for additional fencing signal ongoing enhancements in border security.

