Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Directive for Migrant Rehabilitation under Citizenship Amendment Act

The Delhi High Court has refused to order the Centre to offer a comprehensive rehabilitation package for migrants from Pakistan who became citizens through the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019. The court deemed it a government policy issue, directing the Centre to review the petitioner's representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:00 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Directive for Migrant Rehabilitation under Citizenship Amendment Act
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to direct the central government to implement a comprehensive rehabilitation package for migrants from Pakistan gaining citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that the rehabilitation issue was a governmental policy matter, instructing the Centre to consider the petitioner's representation.

The Akhil Bhartiya Dharma Prasar Samiti petitioned the court, highlighting the need for resettlement measures for numerous migrants living in poor conditions. The court urged the government to make an informed decision after examining diverse parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025