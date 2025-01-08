Delhi High Court Denies Directive for Migrant Rehabilitation under Citizenship Amendment Act

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to direct the central government to implement a comprehensive rehabilitation package for migrants from Pakistan gaining citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that the rehabilitation issue was a governmental policy matter, instructing the Centre to consider the petitioner's representation.

The Akhil Bhartiya Dharma Prasar Samiti petitioned the court, highlighting the need for resettlement measures for numerous migrants living in poor conditions. The court urged the government to make an informed decision after examining diverse parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)