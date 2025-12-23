Purandar Airport: Catalyst for Economic Growth and Rehabilitation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that the upcoming Purandar airport is projected to enhance the Pune region's GDP by approximately 2% by fostering industrial and trade expansions. He highlighted the airport's potential as a cargo hub, benefiting agriculture and perishable goods trade.

Fadnavis interacted with representatives from seven villages, addressing concerns about land compensation and rehabilitation. He promised that compensation would exceed standard valuations through negotiations, ensuring generous benefits for affected farmers. Emphasizing rehabilitation, he noted plans to offer both monetary and land compensation.

In a comprehensive gesture, Fadnavis assured full job priority for the children of affected farmers and announced the establishment of a skill development center. Additionally, a significant statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is planned, symbolizing cultural reverence in the development project.

(With inputs from agencies.)