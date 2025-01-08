WEP Launches EmpowHER Biz in Partnership with New Shop to Empower Women Entrepreneurs in Organized Retail

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of NITI Aayog has unveiled EmpowHER Biz – Sapno Ki Udaan, a transformative initiative in collaboration with New Shop, India’s largest 24/7 convenience retail chain. The program is part of WEP’s Award to Reward (ATR) framework and aims to empower aspiring women entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and mentorship necessary to excel in the organized retail sector.

Under EmpowHER Biz, women entrepreneurs will receive holistic training in retail management, digital tools, financial literacy, and business development. This initiative is designed to address the challenges women face in entering and thriving in the retail industry, such as societal biases, lack of access to resources, and limited mentorship opportunities.

WEP and New Shop aim to foster a supportive retail ecosystem that empowers women entrepreneurs and drives sustainable growth. Fifty participants, aged 18–35, will be selected through an online application process based on specific eligibility criteria. Among these, the top 20 participants will benefit from a 100% waiver on New Shop’s franchise fees, significantly lowering the barriers to retail business ownership.

The program will initially focus on women from Delhi NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with plans for further expansion based on the program's success.

WEP’s Mission and Evolution

Launched in 2018 as an aggregator platform under NITI Aayog, WEP transitioned into a public-private partnership in 2022 to expand its impact. The platform addresses key challenges faced by women entrepreneurs across six pillars:

Access to Finance Market Linkages Training and Skilling Mentoring and Networking Compliance and Legal Assistance Business Development Services

Through partnerships with over 30 public and private entities, WEP delivers scalable programs tailored to meet the unique needs of women entrepreneurs. Its Award to Reward initiative, launched in 2023, provides a framework for collaborative projects that deliver measurable impact.

New Shop’s Commitment to Democratizing Retail

New Shop, a fast-expanding retail chain with over 200 stores across 35 cities in 18 states, aims to empower over 10,000 entrepreneurs nationwide by 2030. Operating in high-density areas, highways, gas stations, and soon in transit hubs like airports and railway stations, the company supports first-time entrepreneurs through franchising opportunities.

Co-founder of New Shop, Aastha Almast, emphasized the company’s dedication to democratizing retail ownership, stating:

"Through this collaboration with WEP, we aim to provide aspiring women entrepreneurs with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in the retail sector, including valuable training, financial support, and a gateway to our franchising ecosystem."

Driving Impact and Inclusivity

Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser at NITI Aayog and Mission Director of WEP, highlighted the importance of such initiatives:

“EmpowHER Biz is our most ambitious ATR collaboration yet. By addressing challenges like limited access to financing, societal biases, and inadequate mentorship, we hope to build a robust foundation for women entrepreneurs and help them reach their full potential.”

Scaling the Vision

This partnership sets a precedent for public-private collaboration in promoting women’s entrepreneurship in India. With plans to expand the program, WEP and New Shop aim to ensure that women across the nation can participate meaningfully in the retail industry, contributing to economic growth and fostering inclusive development.

The program not only strengthens WEP’s mission but also aligns with New Shop’s vision of creating a vibrant entrepreneurial community. Together, they aim to empower a new generation of women entrepreneurs and catalyze transformative change in the retail sector.