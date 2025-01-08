Left Menu

Trump Appeals Supreme Court For Sentence Delay in Hush Money Case

President-elect Donald Trump has sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to delay a sentencing hearing in his New York hush money case. His legal team argues that a past Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity should have affected the evidence used in his trial.

Donald Trump
In a significant legal maneuver, President-elect Donald Trump is petitioning the Supreme Court to intervene in postponing his sentencing scheduled for Friday in his hush money case in New York. The move comes after lower courts in New York denied his request.

The presiding judge, Juan M Merchan, who oversaw Trump's trial and subsequent conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, has indicated his intention not to impose jail time, fines, or probation. Despite this, Trump's lawyers are pushing for the case to be dismissed.

The defense team is leaning on a previous Supreme Court decision granting Trump broad immunity from criminal prosecution, arguing that the ruling should have protected certain evidence used in the hush money trial. However, Judge Merchan has firmly opposed this interpretation.

