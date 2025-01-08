Tragedy and Protest: Civic Negligence Costs Lives in Kalyan

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a 37-year-old woman and her son in Kalyan, Thane district. They were struck by a truck servicing the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The incident incited protests led by former MNS MLA Prakash Bhoir, who criticized municipal authorities and the MMRDA for negligence and poor road safety measures.

Protesters demanded prompt accountability and improved traffic safety, highlighting the road's dangerous conditions due to removed dividers and lack of management.

