Left Menu

Tragedy and Protest: Civic Negligence Costs Lives in Kalyan

A tragic accident occurred in Kalyan, where a municipal corporation truck fatally struck a woman and her child. The incident drew significant protests, with citizens and political figures decrying negligence on part of local authorities and demanding immediate action to improve road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:06 IST
Tragedy and Protest: Civic Negligence Costs Lives in Kalyan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a 37-year-old woman and her son in Kalyan, Thane district. They were struck by a truck servicing the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The incident incited protests led by former MNS MLA Prakash Bhoir, who criticized municipal authorities and the MMRDA for negligence and poor road safety measures.

Protesters demanded prompt accountability and improved traffic safety, highlighting the road's dangerous conditions due to removed dividers and lack of management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025