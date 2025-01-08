Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express to Revolutionize Travel with Engineering Marvels and All-Weather Connectivity

The newly constructed 111 km Banihal-Katra Section, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) project, is in its final stages of safety inspection.

Updated: 08-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:38 IST
The train is accompanied by a snow removal train that ensures uninterrupted service during winter, guaranteeing all-weather connectivity. Image Credit: ANI
The long-awaited train connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu is set to transform travel in the region, with the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express expected to commence soon. This high-speed train will reduce the travel time between the two cities to a mere three hours and ten minutes, marking a significant milestone in connectivity and infrastructure development in India’s northern region.

The newly constructed 111 km Banihal-Katra Section, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) project, is in its final stages of safety inspection. Expected to be operational later this year, the section is hailed as an engineering marvel. Spanning rugged Himalayan terrain, 97 km of the track runs through tunnels, with 7 km covered by four iconic bridges:

  1. Chenab River Arch Bridge: The world's highest railway arch bridge, standing at 359 meters, built using the innovative rock-bolting method with 30,000 tonnes of steel.
  2. Anji River Bridge: India’s first cable-stayed bridge.
  3. Reasi and Bakkal Bridges: Critical connectors enhancing regional mobility.

The longest tunnel on the section, T50, is 12.77 km long, and the entire project uses the advanced Himalayan tunneling technique, which ensures superior safety and durability.

State-of-the-Art Features and Passenger Comfort

To provide a world-class travel experience, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is equipped with specialized features tailored for the challenging climatic conditions of the region:

  • Anti-Freezing Design: Operational in temperatures as low as -20°C, with advanced heating systems for passenger and driver comfort.
  • Heated Windshields: Ensuring clear visibility for the driver in freezing conditions.
  • Heating Elements in Plumbing and Toilets: Preventing water systems from freezing.

The train is accompanied by a snow removal train that ensures uninterrupted service during winter, guaranteeing all-weather connectivity.

Enhanced Safety and Seismic Resistance

Given the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes (Zone-V), the project incorporates anti-vibration seismic devices to absorb tremors and ensure safe operations. Ballast-less tracks, commonly used in metro systems, provide a smoother and more stable ride. Tunnels feature CCTV cameras every 50 meters, linked to a centralized control room for real-time monitoring and enhanced safety.

Jammu Station Redevelopment

The Jammu railway station is being redeveloped to include eight platforms and state-of-the-art amenities, further enhancing the passenger experience.

Economic and Social Impact

The project’s impact extends beyond connectivity. Railways have constructed 215 km of roads to access project sites, significantly benefiting local communities. The enhanced connectivity will bolster trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in the region, accelerating its socio-economic growth.

Symbol of Progress and Resilience

The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express and the completion of the Banihal-Katra section represent a triumph of engineering and innovation, overcoming extreme challenges posed by the Himalayan terrain and climate.

This project ensures faster, safer, and more comfortable travel for millions, marking a historic milestone in bridging the gap between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.

