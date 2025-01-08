Left Menu

Delhi High Court Scrutinizes UAPA Application in 2020 Riot Case

The Delhi High Court questioned the use of the anti-terror law UAPA in a 2020 riots case, focusing on the involvement of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others. The court sought clarity on their alleged roles in inciting violence during protests against CAA and NRC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:48 IST
Delhi High Court Scrutinizes UAPA Application in 2020 Riot Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenged the use of the anti-terror law UAPA in a February 2020 riots case. The court questioned the police on whether organizing protests suffices to apply the UAPA law, particularly scrutinizing the roles of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur engaged with Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who presented charges against Khalid and Imam for allegedly orchestrating large-scale violence. The court sought specific details about their actions and the extent of their involvement in inciting violence.

Prosecutor Prasad countered by asserting that peaceful protests were a facade for mass violence planned since December 2019. Video evidence was presented to demonstrate the alleged mobilization of mobs. The court will reconvene to further discuss the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025