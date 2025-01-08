Delhi High Court Scrutinizes UAPA Application in 2020 Riot Case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenged the use of the anti-terror law UAPA in a February 2020 riots case. The court questioned the police on whether organizing protests suffices to apply the UAPA law, particularly scrutinizing the roles of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur engaged with Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who presented charges against Khalid and Imam for allegedly orchestrating large-scale violence. The court sought specific details about their actions and the extent of their involvement in inciting violence.

Prosecutor Prasad countered by asserting that peaceful protests were a facade for mass violence planned since December 2019. Video evidence was presented to demonstrate the alleged mobilization of mobs. The court will reconvene to further discuss the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)