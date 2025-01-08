Left Menu

Supreme Court Frees Long-Incarcerated Juvenile in Landmark Case

The Supreme Court orders the release of Om Prakash, who was imprisoned for 25 years despite being a juvenile at the time of his crime. The court found errors in previous judgments and emphasized the need for a proactive judicial system. Prakash's reintegration into society will be supported by local authorities.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Om Prakash, who spent 25 years imprisoned for a murder committed when he was a juvenile. Despite exhausting all legal remedies, including a Presidential pardon, Prakash's appeal was finally heard, leading to this significant judgment.

Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar acknowledged the errors made by various courts that led to Prakash's prolonged incarceration. His conduct in prison was described as normal, with no adverse reports, further supporting his release. The ruling pointed out that the time lost could not be restored.

The court criticized the legal proceedings that ignored evidence of Prakash's juvenility and emphasized the importance of seeking the truth in legal decisions. Directed by the bench, the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority is to facilitate Prakash's rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

