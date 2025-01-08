Busted: Smuggling Operation Lands Duo in Jail for Over a Decade

Two Londoners, Shafaz Khan and Choudhry Rashied, face more than a decade in prison for attempting to smuggle Indian migrants through UK borders.

Operating under the alias 'Manzar Mian Attique,' the men used a van with a secret compartment behind dirty tires to transport the migrants. A UK Home Office investigation led to their capture.

This incident highlights the risks posed by people smuggling gangs, as authorities ramp up efforts to dismantle such networks and protect national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)