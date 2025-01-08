Busted: Smuggling Operation Lands Duo in Jail for Over a Decade
Two men from London have been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempting to smuggle four Indian migrants using a hidden van compartment. They were caught by UK Border Force officers, and investigations revealed the operation included hiring the van and constructing a concealment space.
Two Londoners, Shafaz Khan and Choudhry Rashied, face more than a decade in prison for attempting to smuggle Indian migrants through UK borders.
Operating under the alias 'Manzar Mian Attique,' the men used a van with a secret compartment behind dirty tires to transport the migrants. A UK Home Office investigation led to their capture.
This incident highlights the risks posed by people smuggling gangs, as authorities ramp up efforts to dismantle such networks and protect national security.
