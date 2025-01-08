Left Menu

Charges Filed in Athlete's Tragic Death

UK Athletics and a former sports head face charges over the 2017 death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei during training in London. Hayayei died when a throwing cage fell on him. UK Athletics is charged with corporate manslaughter, while Keith Davies faces gross negligence charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:47 IST
Charges Filed in Athlete's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK Athletics and the former head of sport for a Paralympic event have been charged in relation to the tragic death of athlete Abdullah Hayayei in 2017. This announcement was made by British prosecutors on Wednesday.

Hayayei, hailing from the United Arab Emirates, was in London at the Newham Leisure Centre preparing for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships when a metal throwing cage tragically fell on him. The 36-year-old athlete, noted for his participation in the javelin and shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, was declared dead at the scene.

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed that UK Athletics faces charges of corporate manslaughter along with health and safety violations. Similarly, Keith Davies, the head of sport for the Championships, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter. Their court appearance is scheduled for January 31 at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025