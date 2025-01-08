Charges Filed in Athlete's Tragic Death

UK Athletics and the former head of sport for a Paralympic event have been charged in relation to the tragic death of athlete Abdullah Hayayei in 2017. This announcement was made by British prosecutors on Wednesday.

Hayayei, hailing from the United Arab Emirates, was in London at the Newham Leisure Centre preparing for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships when a metal throwing cage tragically fell on him. The 36-year-old athlete, noted for his participation in the javelin and shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, was declared dead at the scene.

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed that UK Athletics faces charges of corporate manslaughter along with health and safety violations. Similarly, Keith Davies, the head of sport for the Championships, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter. Their court appearance is scheduled for January 31 at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)