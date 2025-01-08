PM Modi Lays Foundation for ₹2 Lakh Crore Development Projects in Andhra Pradesh: Unveils Vision for a $2.5 Trillion State Economy by 2047

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the state’s pivotal role in India’s economic growth. Addressing a grand gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to Lord Simhachalam Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and thanked the people for their overwhelming support during the roadshow prior to the event.

Shri Modi highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s potential as a hub of innovation and opportunity, declaring,

"The development of Andhra Pradesh is not just a vision but a commitment. Together with the state government, we aim to realize the Swarna Andhra@2047 initiative and build a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047."

Praising Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in achieving the state’s ambitious goals with collective effort. Key Announcements and Highlights:

Green Hydrogen Hub in Visakhapatnam

Shri Modi announced the establishment of a green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam, as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

"Visakhapatnam will join the ranks of global cities leading in green hydrogen production, creating numerous jobs and fostering a robust manufacturing ecosystem," he said.

Bulk Drug Park in Nakkapalli

The Prime Minister laid the foundation for a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, one of three such facilities in the country. He noted its potential to boost local pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, attracting investors and empowering local businesses.

Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (Kris City)

Shri Modi inaugurated the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area, a smart city under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

"This project will attract massive investments, create millions of jobs, and position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in industrial and manufacturing excellence," he remarked.

South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters

The Prime Minister fulfilled a long-standing demand by laying the foundation stone for the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He highlighted its significance in boosting trade, agriculture, tourism, and local economies.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Revolution

The Prime Minister inaugurated numerous connectivity projects, highlighting:

100% railway electrification in Andhra Pradesh.

Development of over 70 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme .

. Operation of seven Vande Bharat trains to enhance connectivity.

Shri Modi stated,

"The infrastructure revolution in Andhra Pradesh will transform the state's landscape, making it a hub for ease of living and ease of doing business."

Fostering the Blue Economy

Recognizing Andhra Pradesh’s strategic coastal significance, Shri Modi emphasized the promotion of the blue economy. Key initiatives include:

Modernization of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Support for fishermen through Kisan Credit Cards.

Strengthening maritime security to enhance coastal trade and livelihoods.

Inclusive Development for All

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring development reaches all sections of society.

"Andhra Pradesh’s growth is integral to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation," he said.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including:

Governor of Andhra Pradesh : Shri S. Abdul Nazeer.

: Shri S. Abdul Nazeer. Union Minister for Civil Aviation : Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

: Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh : Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu.

: Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu. Deputy Chief Minister: Shri Pawan Kalyan.

The projects launched today mark a milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a modern, prosperous state. The Prime Minister concluded by congratulating the people of Andhra Pradesh and reiterating his confidence in achieving the collective vision of a developed India by 2047.