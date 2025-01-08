Left Menu

Farmers Demand Transparency in MSP: A Call for White Paper

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged the government to release a 'white paper' clarifying discrepancies in crop minimum support prices, alleging most crops are not procured at government rates. They demand transparency in MSP calculations, highlighting financial burdens on farmers due to lower procurement rates.

  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called on the government to issue a 'white paper' regarding the minimum support prices (MSP) for crops and the associated procurement systems. According to SKM, close to 90% of crops are not being procured at official rates, a deficiency they urge the government to address.

The SKM criticized Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, accusing him of misleading the public. They requested that the Minister clarify the disparity between two MSP calculation formulas: A2+FL+50% and C2+50%, the latter recommended by the MS Swaminathan-led National Commission on Farmers.

Highlighting the financial impact on farmers, SKM pointed out that the current MSP for various crops is lower than what the recommended calculations propose, leading to significant economic losses for farmers. They emphasize the need for a legally binding MSP supported by a transparent calculation methodology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

