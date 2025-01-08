Cyprus Conflict: Renewed Push for a Two-State Solution Stirs Debate Ahead of UN Talks

In a renewed diplomatic push, Turkey has reiterated its insistence on a two-state peace accord in Cyprus, just as the United Nations prepares for a fresh round of talks. The discussions aim to resolve one of the world's longest-standing ethnic conflicts, with talks scheduled for early spring.

Following a meeting with Ersin Tatar, leader of the self-declared Turkish Cypriots in northern Cyprus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that pursuing alternatives to a two-state solution would simply be futile. This stance comes despite longstanding Greek Cypriot opposition, who view such an arrangement as a threat to their sovereignty.

While the UN and European Union back a federated approach to Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot leaders, along with foreign ministers from Greece and Turkey, are set to convene in an informal meeting led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in March to determine future steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)