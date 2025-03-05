Trump's Strategy Shift: U.S. Aid to Ukraine Tied to Peace Negotiations

President Donald Trump is considering the reinstatement of aid to Ukraine, contingent upon the initiation of peace talks and the implementation of confidence-building measures, according to Mike Waltz, the White House national security adviser. This development comes after Trump's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine, marking a strategic shift in U.S. foreign policy.

On Tuesday, Trump received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressing a readiness to negotiate, which was described by Waltz as a 'good, positive first step.' Talks are in progress regarding the logistics and content of these peace negotiations, with the inclusion of confidence-building measures to be presented to Russia.

The U.S. is also focusing on a minerals deal with Ukraine, considered vital for continued American defense support. Waltz emphasized that both negotiating parties must demonstrate sincerity in their pursuit of a partial and eventually permanent peace to potentially resume U.S. aid.

