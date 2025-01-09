Horrifying Betrayal: Uncle Arrested in Mumbai for Assaulting Niece
The Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece in Chembur. The accused lured the girl to a friend's house, drugged her, and committed the crime. He also recorded the act and shared it online. An FIR is filed under relevant legal sections.
In a shocking case of abuse, Mumbai Police apprehended a man on charges of molesting his 15-year-old niece in the Chembur area.
The alleged incident occurred when the accused summoned the girl to a friend's residence, on the pretext of buying her clothes, before spiking her drink and assaulting her as she lost consciousness.
Compounding the offense, the man reportedly documented the crime and shared the footage across social media platforms. Authorities have filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.
