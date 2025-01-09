Alexander Smirnov, a former informant for the FBI, was sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to fabricating information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's involvement with a Ukrainian energy company, according to court records revealed on Wednesday.

Smirnov confessed to causing the creation of false records by misleading his FBI handler regarding alleged bribes paid by Burisma Holdings to Joe and Hunter Biden. His role and claims against them garnered significant attention and scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.

Prosecutors had pushed for the six-year sentence, citing Smirnov's exploitation of his trusted informant position in an attempt to sway the 2020 presidential election. His defense sought a four-year term, highlighting his acceptance of responsibility and personal downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)