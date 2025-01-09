Left Menu

FBI Informant's Fabricated Biden Story Lands Him Six-Year Sentence

Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, received a six-year prison sentence for lying about bribes involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter with the Ukrainian firm Burisma. Smirnov admitted to tax evasion and fabricating claims to influence the 2020 election outcome, leading to court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 05:26 IST
Alexander Smirnov, a former informant for the FBI, was sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to fabricating information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's involvement with a Ukrainian energy company, according to court records revealed on Wednesday.

Smirnov confessed to causing the creation of false records by misleading his FBI handler regarding alleged bribes paid by Burisma Holdings to Joe and Hunter Biden. His role and claims against them garnered significant attention and scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.

Prosecutors had pushed for the six-year sentence, citing Smirnov's exploitation of his trusted informant position in an attempt to sway the 2020 presidential election. His defense sought a four-year term, highlighting his acceptance of responsibility and personal downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

