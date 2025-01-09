Physician's Medical License Revoked for Exploiting Immigrant Workers

In a landmark ruling, the medical license of Dr. Harsha Sahni, a rheumatologist from New Jersey, has been permanently revoked following her guilty plea to federal charges. Sahni was found guilty of illegally harboring two Indian women to work as low-paid household servants.

Sahni's sentencing, set for October 2024, includes a 27-month prison term for conspiring to conceal and harbor aliens and for filing a false tax return. The announcement was made by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs, shedding light on the severity of her misconduct.

Authorities highlighted the egregious nature of Sahni's actions, which included exploiting vulnerable individuals for financial gain under false pretenses. The case has brought attention to the ethical responsibilities of medical professionals and the severe consequences of violating them.

(With inputs from agencies.)