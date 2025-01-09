Revitalizing Justice: New Appointments to the National Company Law Tribunal

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has bolstered its ranks by appointing 24 new judicial and technical members. The appointments, as announced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, are aimed at enhancing the tribunal's capability in handling corporate disputes decisively and efficiently.

These judicial and technical members have been assigned a tenure of five years or will serve until they reach 65 years of age, according to the official notification. Key appointees include Justice Jyotsna Sharma, who will contribute as a judicial member, and Hariharan Neelakanta Iyer, joining as a technical member.

Additional notable appointments include Nilesh Sharma as a judicial member and Reena Sinha Puri as a technical member. The diverse panel includes five women, reflecting a mix of experienced professionals ready to reinforce the tribunal's efforts in the corporate sector.

