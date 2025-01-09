Left Menu

Revitalizing Justice: New Appointments to the National Company Law Tribunal

The National Company Law Tribunal has welcomed 24 new judicial and technical members, per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, for a five-year term or until age 65. Appointees include Justice Jyotsna Sharma and Hariharan Neelakanta Iyer, with five women among the 24 individuals selected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:44 IST
Revitalizing Justice: New Appointments to the National Company Law Tribunal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has bolstered its ranks by appointing 24 new judicial and technical members. The appointments, as announced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, are aimed at enhancing the tribunal's capability in handling corporate disputes decisively and efficiently.

These judicial and technical members have been assigned a tenure of five years or will serve until they reach 65 years of age, according to the official notification. Key appointees include Justice Jyotsna Sharma, who will contribute as a judicial member, and Hariharan Neelakanta Iyer, joining as a technical member.

Additional notable appointments include Nilesh Sharma as a judicial member and Reena Sinha Puri as a technical member. The diverse panel includes five women, reflecting a mix of experienced professionals ready to reinforce the tribunal's efforts in the corporate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025