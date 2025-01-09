Terrorist Arrested in Kulgam: Joint Forces Secure Assault Rifle
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a suspected terrorist in Kulgam district, recovering an assault rifle and other weapons. The operation was a joint effort by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details.
In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, a suspected terrorist was apprehended in Kulgam district, along with the recovery of an assault rifle, the army announced on Thursday.
The Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, reported that the arrest took place on Wednesday during a coordinated cordon and search mission conducted by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Thokarpura mohallah within Qaimoh area of Kulgam.
The operation resulted in the recovery of critical warlike materials, including an AK rifle, multiple AK magazines, 120 AK rounds, and hand grenades. Authorities have commenced further investigations into the matter.
