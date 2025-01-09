Left Menu

Terrorist Arrested in Kulgam: Joint Forces Secure Assault Rifle

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a suspected terrorist in Kulgam district, recovering an assault rifle and other weapons. The operation was a joint effort by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:13 IST
Terrorist Arrested in Kulgam: Joint Forces Secure Assault Rifle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, a suspected terrorist was apprehended in Kulgam district, along with the recovery of an assault rifle, the army announced on Thursday.

The Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, reported that the arrest took place on Wednesday during a coordinated cordon and search mission conducted by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Thokarpura mohallah within Qaimoh area of Kulgam.

The operation resulted in the recovery of critical warlike materials, including an AK rifle, multiple AK magazines, 120 AK rounds, and hand grenades. Authorities have commenced further investigations into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025