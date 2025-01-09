Left Menu

Escalating Tragedy: The Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Gaza Health Ministry reports over 46,000 deaths due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with a significant number of women and children affected. The war, which began in October 2023, has devastated Gaza, displacing 90% of its population and leading to severe humanitarian challenges.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:27 IST
The Gaza Health Ministry has announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 46,000. This figure underscores the devastating impact of the prolonged conflict, which has persisted for 15 months.

According to the ministry's latest update, 46,006 Palestinians have lost their lives, and a further 109,378 have been injured as a result of the hostilities. The ministry highlights that women and children constitute more than half of the fatalities, although it does not specify how many of the dead were combatants versus civilians. Meanwhile, the Israeli military claims to have neutralized over 17,000 militants, though it has yet to provide supporting evidence. Israel maintains that it strives to avoid civilian casualties and holds Hamas responsible for endangering civilians by operating in densely populated areas.

The conflict was ignited on October 7, 2023, when militants led by Hamas launched an incursion into Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of 250 individuals. At present, around 100 hostages remain in Gaza. The ongoing war has resulted in large swaths of Gaza being reduced to rubble, displacing roughly 90% of its 2.3 million residents, many of whom are now living in overcrowded tents along the coast with scarce access to essential supplies.

