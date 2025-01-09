Left Menu

UK Unleashes World-First Sanctions Against People Smuggling

The UK has announced a new sanctions regime targeting people smuggling and illegal migration. This move aims to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for dangerous migration routes into the UK, with an emphasis on disrupting illicit finance. It is part of a larger plan to secure borders and reduce migrant crossings.

  • United Kingdom

The UK is set to implement the world's first sanctions regime to tackle people smuggling and illegal migration. This initiative aims to block the illicit finance supporting these operations, as stated by the government on Thursday.

The standalone sanctions focus on irregular migration and organized immigration crime, allowing authorities to target entities enabling dangerous journeys. Expert collaboration across government and law enforcement seeks to curb finance at the source and deter facilitators, including those arranging perilous sea crossings.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged a comprehensive approach to dismantling criminal gangs that breach borders. Foreign Secretary David Lammy highlighted the global collaboration aspect, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized swift action against the financial networks of these gangs. The plan aligns with efforts to secure UK borders and reduce English Channel crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

