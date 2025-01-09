Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary, Finance Ministry

Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a seasoned bureaucrat and 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre, assumed charge as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue (DoR), Ministry of Finance, on Thursday morning. He will continue to hold the designation of Finance Secretary, as per the order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday.

Shri Pandey’s appointment comes alongside his ongoing role as the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which he has held since October 24, 2019. Earlier this year, he also took on the responsibilities of Secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), showcasing his ability to manage multiple critical portfolios within the Ministry of Finance.

Distinguished Career and Key Roles

Shri Pandey’s illustrious career spans decades of service at both state and national levels, marked by leadership roles across various sectors:

Union Government Positions:

Joint Secretary, Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog)

Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat

Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce

Odisha State Government Roles:

Administrative Head of Departments including Health, General Administration, Commercial Taxes, Transport, and Finance

Executive Director, Odisha State Finance Corporation

Managing Director, Odisha Small Industries Corporation

International Experience:

Served in the Regional Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Educational Accomplishments

Shri Pandey holds a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, UK. His academic foundation complements his professional expertise, particularly in economic policy and public administration.

A Legacy in Public Service

During his tenure as Secretary in DIPAM, Shri Pandey has been instrumental in steering India’s asset monetization and privatization programs. His leadership has played a critical role in enhancing government revenue streams and managing public assets effectively.

In his new role as Revenue Secretary, Shri Pandey is expected to address key challenges in taxation, revenue mobilization, and compliance, ensuring fiscal stability and economic growth.

Looking Ahead

Shri Pandey’s dual roles as Finance Secretary and Revenue Secretary position him as a pivotal figure in shaping India’s financial policies. His extensive experience and track record of delivering impactful reforms are anticipated to drive innovative strategies for managing public finances and fostering economic development.