Nandu Gang's Sharpshooters Captured: A 5,000 km Manhunt
Two members of the notorious Nandu Gang, Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, were apprehended in Bangalore after a sprawling 5,000 km manhunt. The duo was involved in multiple serious crimes, including a high-profile triple murder case. Police recovered mobile phones and cash during the arrest.
New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:45 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two members of the Nandu Gang in Bangalore after a relentless pursuit spanning five states and 5,000 kilometers.
The suspects, Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, were wanted for heinous crimes, including a triple murder in Panchkula, Haryana.
The operation led to the recovery of mobile phones and Rs 2 lakh in cash, providing crucial leads for further investigation.
