Nandu Gang's Sharpshooters Captured: A 5,000 km Manhunt

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two members of the Nandu Gang in Bangalore after a relentless pursuit spanning five states and 5,000 kilometers.

The suspects, Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, were wanted for heinous crimes, including a triple murder in Panchkula, Haryana.

The operation led to the recovery of mobile phones and Rs 2 lakh in cash, providing crucial leads for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)