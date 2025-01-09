Left Menu

Nandu Gang's Sharpshooters Captured: A 5,000 km Manhunt

Two members of the notorious Nandu Gang, Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, were apprehended in Bangalore after a sprawling 5,000 km manhunt. The duo was involved in multiple serious crimes, including a high-profile triple murder case. Police recovered mobile phones and cash during the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:45 IST
Nandu Gang's Sharpshooters Captured: A 5,000 km Manhunt
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two members of the Nandu Gang in Bangalore after a relentless pursuit spanning five states and 5,000 kilometers.

The suspects, Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, were wanted for heinous crimes, including a triple murder in Panchkula, Haryana.

The operation led to the recovery of mobile phones and Rs 2 lakh in cash, providing crucial leads for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025