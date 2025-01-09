Mystery Fire at PMCH Hostel Reveals Burnt Cash and Exam Documents

A minor fire in Patna Medical College and Hospital's Chanakya hostel has unfolded a puzzling discovery of charred Rs 500 currency notes and various competitive exam documents, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday, resulted in the recovery of approximately Rs 2.75 lakh worth of burnt notes alongside admit cards and OMR sheets belonging to students of competitive examinations. Authorities have linked Ajay Kumar, a PMCH student, as the illegal occupant behind the room in question. He remains at large.

Police, currently mapping out a detailed inventory, have yet to confirm if NEET exam cards were among the seized items amidst swirling media reports. The case is under further investigation following a complaint from the institution's principal.

(With inputs from agencies.)