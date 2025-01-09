Tensions Rise as Activist's Remarks Spark Controversy in Maharashtra

Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, finds himself embroiled in controversy for allegedly making derogatory comments about Minister Dhananjay Munde and the Vanjari community in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Authorities have registered two separate cases against Jarange, alleging that his statements at a recent rally incited communal tension. Anjali Damania, a social activist, faces charges for similar remarks during an interview.

Prompted by unrest within the OBC community, local leaders and the police held discussions leading to the initiation of legal proceedings against Jarange and Damania, touching off a heated political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)