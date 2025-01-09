Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Activist's Remarks Spark Controversy in Maharashtra

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange faces charges for making derogatory remarks against Minister Dhananjay Munde and the Vanjari community in Maharashtra's Latur district. His statements at a rally incited communal tension. Anjali Damania is also accused of promoting enmity between communities.

Updated: 09-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:09 IST
Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, finds himself embroiled in controversy for allegedly making derogatory comments about Minister Dhananjay Munde and the Vanjari community in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Authorities have registered two separate cases against Jarange, alleging that his statements at a recent rally incited communal tension. Anjali Damania, a social activist, faces charges for similar remarks during an interview.

Prompted by unrest within the OBC community, local leaders and the police held discussions leading to the initiation of legal proceedings against Jarange and Damania, touching off a heated political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

