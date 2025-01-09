Left Menu

Sanjay Singh's Court Proceedings Halted: Charges Deferred

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh missed court proceedings concerning charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct and Epidemic Act during an April 2021 public meeting. The court session was delayed due to his absence, and the next hearing date is yet to be determined.

  • Country:
  • India

Court proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were postponed on Thursday following his absence. Singh, alongside 12 others, faces accusations of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Epidemic Act.

The charges stem from an April 2021 public assembly in support of an AAP candidate in Hasanpur, held without official clearance, thus breaching pandemic restrictions, according to Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey.

Following an investigation, police presented a charge sheet implicating 12 individuals. Singh, who surrendered in July 2024 and secured bail, awaits a new hearing date on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

