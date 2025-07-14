Left Menu

Former Medical College Principal Faces Charges Amidst Scandal

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, faces charges in a financial irregularities case. A special CBI court framed charges against him and four others. The trial begins on July 22. Ghosh, in custody, was arrested amid protests over a separate rape-murder case on the college campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:18 IST
Former Medical College Principal Faces Charges Amidst Scandal
Sandip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court has framed charges against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with four others, in relation to a financial irregularities case.

Ghosh was in charge at the medical college during a high-profile rape and murder incident that took place on August 9, which led to his arrest amid public uproar. The charges, framed under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, include Afsar Ali, Biplab Singh, Suman Hazra, and Asish Pande as co-accused, with the trial slated to commence on July 22.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of the financial irregularities case from a state-constituted SIT following a directive from the Calcutta High Court on August 23. Ghosh's legal representative, Zohaib Rauf, maintains that Ghosh has been wrongfully implicated and expects the trial to demonstrate his innocence. Currently in judicial custody, Ghosh faces additional accusations related to erasing evidence in the notorious rape-murder case, for which Sanjay Roy was convicted. The CBI continues its probe into this matter.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025