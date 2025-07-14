Former Medical College Principal Faces Charges Amidst Scandal
Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, faces charges in a financial irregularities case. A special CBI court framed charges against him and four others. The trial begins on July 22. Ghosh, in custody, was arrested amid protests over a separate rape-murder case on the college campus.
A special CBI court has framed charges against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with four others, in relation to a financial irregularities case.
Ghosh was in charge at the medical college during a high-profile rape and murder incident that took place on August 9, which led to his arrest amid public uproar. The charges, framed under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, include Afsar Ali, Biplab Singh, Suman Hazra, and Asish Pande as co-accused, with the trial slated to commence on July 22.
The CBI had taken over the investigation of the financial irregularities case from a state-constituted SIT following a directive from the Calcutta High Court on August 23. Ghosh's legal representative, Zohaib Rauf, maintains that Ghosh has been wrongfully implicated and expects the trial to demonstrate his innocence. Currently in judicial custody, Ghosh faces additional accusations related to erasing evidence in the notorious rape-murder case, for which Sanjay Roy was convicted. The CBI continues its probe into this matter.
