Delhi Court Reserves Order on National Herald Case Chargesheet
A Delhi court has reserved its order regarding the ED's chargesheet on the National Herald case. The case involves Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, and others accused of money laundering and conspiracy related to the fraudulent takeover of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore.
A Delhi court on Monday reserved its decision on whether to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the high-profile National Herald case.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne announced that the hearing will take place on July 29. The investigation has brought to light allegations against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, naming them among others in a case concerning conspiracy and money laundering.
The case details accusations of the fraudulent acquisition of properties valued at Rs 2,000 crore, initially owned by Associated Journals Limited, by Young Indian, a company allegedly controlled by the Gandhis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
