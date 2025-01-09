Argentina's Bold Move: $4 Billion Repayment Sparks Market Optimism

Argentina, grappling with low foreign currency reserves, sent a major signal to financial markets on Thursday by making a $4 billion bond repayment. This move comes as libertarian President Javier Milei strives to regain the trust of creditors.

Despite the promise to balance finances triggering poverty while boosting asset markets, Milei's administration fulfilled its commitment, settling interest and principal on Global and BONAR bonds. Argentine Finance Secretary Pablo Quirno triumphantly announced the fulfillment of this promise on social media.

While some analysts worry about the payment's potential strain on central bank reserves, others are optimistic. They suggest that the high yield of the country's debt and improving risk ratings might lead to reinvestment in sovereign bonds, further reducing the nation's risk spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)