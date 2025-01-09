Canon Europe Recognized as Sustainability Leader in Quocirca’s 2024 Report

Canon Europe has been named a leader in Quocirca’s 2024 Sustainability Leaders Report, marking another milestone in the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. The report, which evaluates print vendors’ efforts to curb carbon emissions, commends Canon for its comprehensive sustainability strategy and its alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Canon’s dedication to the circular economy forms a cornerstone of its sustainability approach. Key efforts include:

Remanufactured Products: Canon remanufactures its flagship imageRUNNER ADVANCE ES range at its Giessen, Germany facility, utilizing at least 90% reused parts.

Refurbished Multifunction Devices: Through the Certified Used (CU) program, Canon ensures refurbished devices meet stringent quality standards for European customers.

Closed-Loop Recycling: Canon’s global toner cartridge recycling program, operational since 1990, has cumulatively reduced the use of new resources by approximately 331,000 tonnes.

Sustainable Product Design for a Greener Future

Canon prioritizes creating energy-efficient and durable products. Notable examples include:

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3900: This multifunction printer uses low-temperature fixing toner and longer-life components to minimize power consumption.

imageFORCE C7165: Launched recently, this device incorporates 30% recycled plastic and employs machine learning to predict maintenance needs, reducing in-person servicing requirements.

Comprehensive Solutions for Customer Sustainability

Canon’s portfolio extends beyond hardware, offering services that help businesses adopt eco-friendly practices:

Climate Project Contribution Service: Allows customers to offset greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from Canon products by supporting global emission reduction projects.

Discovery Assessment Service: Reviews print and scan infrastructure to identify environmental improvements.

Digital Transformation Services: Enables businesses to digitize workflows, reducing paper consumption and waste.

Recognition in Brand Perception Report

Canon’s sustainability reputation was further validated by Quocirca’s Brand Perception Report 2024, where 38% of respondents ranked the company as a leading sustainability brand.

Executive Commitment to Sustainability

Hiro Imamura, Executive Vice President of Digital Printing & Solutions at Canon Europe, stated: “Sustainability continues to be vitally important for Canon, its customers, and its partners. We are proud of the numerous initiatives and partnerships that drive positive environmental and societal impacts. Recognition in Quocirca’s report inspires us to accelerate our efforts in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Looking Ahead

Canon Europe’s leadership in sustainability reflects a strategic blend of innovative technology, responsible resource management, and customer-focused solutions. By prioritizing environmental performance across its operations, Canon is not only advancing its mission but also setting new industry benchmarks for sustainability.