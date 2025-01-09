Steel Trader and Wife Held Hostage in Shocking Kavinagar Heist

In a startling incident in Kavinagar, an elderly steel trader and his wife were held hostage and robbed at knife-point by two masked men, according to local police reports.

The robbers made away with gold ornaments valued at Rs 80 lakh and Rs 25 lakh in cash, leaving the couple, Ramdas Gupta and Sumitra Gupta, locked inside their home.

Police suspect the involvement of the couple's servant, Chandan, and are investigating further after lodging a formal complaint. Two teams have been assigned to track down the culprits.

