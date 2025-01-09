Steel Trader and Wife Held Hostage in Shocking Kavinagar Heist
An elderly steel trader and his wife were held hostage and robbed at knife-point by masked men in Kavinagar. Gold worth Rs 80 lakh and Rs 25 lakh in cash were stolen. The couple suspects their servant Chandan's involvement. Police have launched an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident in Kavinagar, an elderly steel trader and his wife were held hostage and robbed at knife-point by two masked men, according to local police reports.
The robbers made away with gold ornaments valued at Rs 80 lakh and Rs 25 lakh in cash, leaving the couple, Ramdas Gupta and Sumitra Gupta, locked inside their home.
Police suspect the involvement of the couple's servant, Chandan, and are investigating further after lodging a formal complaint. Two teams have been assigned to track down the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kavinagar
- robbery
- hostage
- steel trader
- gold ornaments
- police
- investigation
- servant
- heist
- suspects
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K Police intensify crackdown on drug peddling; 94 cases registered, properties worth Rs 4.5 crore seized
China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation
Theatre stampede case: Hyderabad Police warn action against misleading videos, information
UPDATE 1-China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation by three months
Police Inspector suspended for allowing politicos inside station during BJP MLC Ravi arrest