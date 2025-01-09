Left Menu

Steel Trader and Wife Held Hostage in Shocking Kavinagar Heist

An elderly steel trader and his wife were held hostage and robbed at knife-point by masked men in Kavinagar. Gold worth Rs 80 lakh and Rs 25 lakh in cash were stolen. The couple suspects their servant Chandan's involvement. Police have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:45 IST
Steel Trader and Wife Held Hostage in Shocking Kavinagar Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Kavinagar, an elderly steel trader and his wife were held hostage and robbed at knife-point by two masked men, according to local police reports.

The robbers made away with gold ornaments valued at Rs 80 lakh and Rs 25 lakh in cash, leaving the couple, Ramdas Gupta and Sumitra Gupta, locked inside their home.

Police suspect the involvement of the couple's servant, Chandan, and are investigating further after lodging a formal complaint. Two teams have been assigned to track down the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025