Left Menu

Dark Depths: Undersea Cable Sabotage and Global Power Struggles

This piece investigates recent undersea cable disruptions potentially linked to Russian and Chinese actions, highlighting the geopolitical tensions brewing. As Trump prepares to assume U.S. presidency, allies fear a lack of support against these aggressions. With threats spanning Europe and Asia, the stakes on cable sabotage and 'grey zone' warfare remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 06:30 IST
Dark Depths: Undersea Cable Sabotage and Global Power Struggles

Authorities in Estonia and Finland are probing the sudden halt of the Estlink 2 undersea cable on Christmas Day. Simultaneously, ship data tracked the Cook Islands-registered 'Eagle S' departing from Russia with a course set for Egypt, raising suspicions of involvement in the incident.

In a similar vein, the Chinese tanker 'Yi Peng 3' lingered for over a month in the Kattegat Strait, suspected of damaging two fibre-optic cables. Swedish officials allowed a brief investigation onboard after Chinese demands but gained no clarity on the matter.

Finnish officials quickly boarded the 'Eagle S' on Boxing Day, deducing its link to Russia's 'shadow fleet', vessels notorious for sanction evasion and covert operations. Seizing the ship marked aggressive counteraction from Western states amid escalating 'hybrid warfare' from Russia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025