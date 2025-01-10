Dark Depths: Undersea Cable Sabotage and Global Power Struggles

Authorities in Estonia and Finland are probing the sudden halt of the Estlink 2 undersea cable on Christmas Day. Simultaneously, ship data tracked the Cook Islands-registered 'Eagle S' departing from Russia with a course set for Egypt, raising suspicions of involvement in the incident.

In a similar vein, the Chinese tanker 'Yi Peng 3' lingered for over a month in the Kattegat Strait, suspected of damaging two fibre-optic cables. Swedish officials allowed a brief investigation onboard after Chinese demands but gained no clarity on the matter.

Finnish officials quickly boarded the 'Eagle S' on Boxing Day, deducing its link to Russia's 'shadow fleet', vessels notorious for sanction evasion and covert operations. Seizing the ship marked aggressive counteraction from Western states amid escalating 'hybrid warfare' from Russia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)