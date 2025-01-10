South Korean Security Chief's Resignation Amid Investigation

South Korea is facing another political upheaval as the presidential security chief, Park Chong-jun, has submitted his resignation.

The announcement came from acting President Choi Sang-mok's office amidst a high-profile investigation. Park is accused of obstructing anti-graft officers tasked with arresting the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing political crisis in South Korea.

