South Korean Security Chief's Resignation Amid Investigation

South Korea's top security official, Park Chong-jun, has resigned during an investigation into his alleged interference with anti-corruption officers trying to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is facing another political upheaval as the presidential security chief, Park Chong-jun, has submitted his resignation.

The announcement came from acting President Choi Sang-mok's office amidst a high-profile investigation. Park is accused of obstructing anti-graft officers tasked with arresting the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing political crisis in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

