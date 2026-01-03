Left Menu

Quantum Computers: The Looming Threat to Global Sovereignty

A new report by Synergy Quantum predicts a sovereignty crisis as quantum computers approach encryption-breaking capabilities, potentially compromising $12.4 trillion in assets by 2035. Adversaries are already stealing encrypted data for future decryption. The urgency for quantum-safe encryption is rising amid regulatory pressures and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:52 IST
The urgency of transitioning to a quantum-safe digital environment is increasing as quantum computers near the capability to break current encryption methods. Quantum security firm Synergy Quantum's report suggests that without proactive measures, $12.4 trillion in global digital assets could be at risk by 2035.

According to the report, the threat is not just future speculation but a present concern, with adversaries already engaging in 'Harvest Now, Decrypt Later' strategies. Key infrastructures, including military and financial records, are at risk, emphasizing the need for swift action.

Global regulatory frameworks are tightening, with mandates for cryptographic agility, yet many financial institutions lack the capability to adapt. The report highlights the economic implications of failing to transition, advocating for urgent action to safeguard digital sovereignty and economic stability in the quantum era.

