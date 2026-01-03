Left Menu

UAE Calls for Restraint Amid Yemen Escalation

The United Arab Emirates expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Yemen, urging dialogue for security and stability. This statement follows the Southern Transitional Council's announcement of an independence referendum. The UAE-backed STC has been involved in Yemen's government supported by Saudi Arabia, often clashing with the Houthi movement.

The United Arab Emirates expressed deep concern on Saturday about the escalating situation in Yemen, urging the involved parties to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue. The UAE emphasized the importance of safeguarding security and stability in the region as tensions rise.

This statement marks the UAE's first public response since Yemen's southern separatist movement, known as the Southern Transitional Council (STC), announced plans for an independence referendum within two years.

The STC, which last month took control of significant areas in Yemen, has created a rift among Gulf powers. Despite being a part of Yemen's internationally recognized government supported by Saudi Arabia, the UAE-backed STC has played a significant role in combating the Houthi movement.

